4 on trial over Slovak investigative journalist’s killing

Four people go on trial in Slovakia on Thursday over last year’s alleged contract killing of an investigative journalist and his fiancee, a crime that shocked the country and prompted the fall of the government a few weeks later. The suspects due to appear in court in the town of Pezinok near the capital, Bratislava, include a Slovak businessman accused of masterminding the double slaying and the alleged hired assassin. A fifth suspect has a deal with the prosecutors to…