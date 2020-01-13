Biden picks up Colin Allred as 10th Black Caucus endorser

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday picked up his 10th endorsement from a Congressional Black Caucus member, with Texas Rep. Colin Allred’s decision underscoring the former vice president’s advantage with a crucial party constituency less than a month before 2020 voting begins. Allred also gives Biden support from another House freshman who flipped a Republican district in the 2018 midterms, and he’s the latest Texas Democrat to back Biden after initially siding with Texan Julián Castro, who ended his presidential bid Jan. 2 and has…