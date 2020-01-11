Bloomberg Spent $200 Million and Isn’t on Track to Score a Single Delegate

Michael Bloomberg has all the money. But he may not have the math. Just eight weeks out from Super Tuesday, the richest trove of delegates on the primary calendar, the billionaire Democrat is not on track to pick up a single one—despite dropping gobs of cash and saturating the airwaves—internal polling data shared exclusively with The Daily Beast from a rival presidential campaign reveals. The Democratic National Committee’s primary rules stipulate that a candidate must win 15 percent of the vote statewide or 15 percent by any congressional district in order to collect any delegates. Internal models do not show Bloomberg above 10 percent in any of the first four early voting states—Iowa, New…