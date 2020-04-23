Caribbean Dancehall Star Performs On BBC’s Live Lounge

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 24, 2020: Grammy-winning Caribbean dancehall star,Sean Paul, was among several artists who came together yesterday to perform on Foo Fighters’ hit song ‘Times Like These.’

The performance was aired on BBC’s Live Lounge radio show, yesterday, April 23, 2020 to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts and also seeks to boost the morale of the audience amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

5 Seconds of Summer, Ellie Goulding and other popular artists also performed. Money collected will be distributed equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief in order to support people of all backgrounds across the UK who are suffering from or by the impact of Coronavirus.

