Chet Hanks Says His Love Of Jamaican Culture Is Real

Thurs. Jan. 9, 2020: Love made him do it.

That’s at least what Chet Hanks, the 29-year-old son of actor Tom Hanks, claims after a video of him speaking in Jamaican patois on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globes Sunday went viral

“I’m a goofball, I goof around, but that’s one thing I’m not joking about is my love for the Jamaican people and the Jamaican culture,” Hanks said after the video went viral and triggered a lot of reaction – both positive and negative.

He also thanked many Jamaicans for the love he said he has been getting from Jamaica. And Hanks said he is trying to make a trip to Jamaica soon and do a dancehall remix.

“NOTHING BUT LOVE THANK YOU SO MUCH #JAMAICA FOR ALL THE LOVE YOU HAVE BEEN SENDING ME IT IS FELT DEEPLY!!!! IM DEFINITELY TRYING TO MAKE A TRIP DOWN THERE ASAP!!!! THIS HAS BEEN A MAJOR BLESSING I APPRECIATE YOU ALL AND SHOUT OUT THE @theshaderoom FOR LOOKING OUT AND DONT FORGET TO PEEP THE LINK IN MY BIO #HARLEY @somethingoutwest I WANT TO DO A #DANCEHALL REMIX SOON COME #BLESSUP #JAHBLESS #ONELOVE,” he posted on Instagram Wednesday.

See the video of Chet speaking Jamaican patois here.

