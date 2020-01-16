Couple take in 60 kangaroos and make pouches out of sheets

Julie Willis and Gary Wilson are caring for around 60 kangaroos in their home (Picture: Getty) A couple in an Australian town ravaged by bushfires are now caring for around 60 kangaroos in their home. Julie Willis and Gary Wilson have been inundated with injured marsupials after firestorms ripped through the small communities of Wytaliba and Torrington. Two people were killed and scores of homes were destroyed in the disaster, which has gripped the country since September last year. Julie and Gary have run a kangaroo sanctuary for decades but they are now overwhelmed with kangaroos, wallabies and possums. The couple estimate that 80% of the animals in the area have been killed. Gary said: ‘A…