PARALIMNI, Cyprus — A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago. In a case closely followed by rights groups, a district court in the town of Paralimni ruled that the woman, aged 19 at the time, had lied about being sexually abused by 12 Israeli teenagers. Sentencing was set for Jan. 7. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after police said she had…