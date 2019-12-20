Far-right Brazilian president defends son in corruption probe

Brazil’s far-right president has defended his politician son from accusations of corruption. Jair Bolsonaro has attacked the state prosecutors leading an investigation into Flavio Bolsonaro’s alleged money laundering and misuse of public funds. The president made the fight against political corruption one of the core premises of his election campaign last year. Download the new Indpendent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now Mr Bolsonaro’s first reaction to the prosecutors’ detailed allegations concerning his son was to cast doubt on Rio courts and state government, run by his former ally and now right-wing rival…