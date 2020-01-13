Head of Canadian company Maple Leaf Foods blames Trump for downed plane

The CEO of Canadian packaged meats company Maple Leaf Foods has put US President Donald Trump in the cross hairs over the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet by Iran last week, blaming the US for destabilizing the region and exacerbating tensions with Tehran. In a series of scalding tweets on Sunday, Michael McCain wrote that he was “very angry” at Trump and held him responsible for the deaths of dozens of Canadian citizens, including the family of an employee of his company, in the jet crash that Iran says was unintentionally caused…