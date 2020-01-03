How Strong Is Iran’s Military? These Are the Islamic Republic’s Missiles and Other Weapons

Iranian officials have sworn revenge against the United States’ assassination of one of its top generals after a dramatic escalation in tensions that many fear sets the stage for war. Although the Islamic Republic’s next steps were yet unclear, President Donald Trump has already begun bolstering the U.S. military posture in the region. As Newsweek reported, the U.S. has mobilized its Patriot surface-to-air missile systems in Bahrain and reportedly sent up to 3,500 additional personnel to the region in preparation for retaliation. The U.S. has kept a watchful eye on its adversary’s activities. The Defense Intelligence Agency, for example, laid out a number of Iran’s weaponry in a series of…