It’s Full Speed Ahead For Sporting Events In This Caribbean Territory

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. March 13, 2020: While Jamaica has banned participation of its high schools from the annual Penn Relays, scheduled for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania next month, its full speed ahead for at least four sporting events in one Caribbean territory.

Bermuda is going ahead with plans to host the Carifta Games next month, which is set to attract more than 600 athletes from 27 Caribbean countries.

President of the Bermuda National Athletics Association (BNAA) Donna Raynor, told the Royal Gazette newspaper that all systems are a go for the 49th Carifta Games. Bermuda so far remains coronavirus free.

“Fortunately for us, most of the athletes are coming in from the Caribbean and flying in on charters, not flying through the United States…. . We’re just really keeping our fingers crossed that we can get through the next couple of weeks and that Carifta is on,” Raynor was quoted as saying.

But Jamaica Athletic Administrative Association (JAAA) president Dr Warren Blake says that the administration is considering withdrawing from the Games as the coronavirus continues to spread across the Caribbean. And Thursday, Antigua and Barbuda said it was pulling out from this year’s Games.

The Carifta Games is set for April 10-13, 2020 meet at the National Sports Centre.

The BNAA will this weekend host a two-day trial meet at Centre. It will be the final opportunity for local athletes to reach qualifying standards ahead of the March 16th deadline.

The games, held under the auspices of the International Association of Athletics Federations and the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association, features 150 separate events.

And it’s not only Carifta.

The Bermuda International 7s from March 13-14 is a go at the Bermuda National Sports Centre in Hamilton showcasing the very best in high school and college rugby while the Bermuda Triple Challenge 3 Race Weekend 2020 begins March 13th and runs through March 15th at the Royal Naval Dockyards Bermuda. Participants will have to run, swim (optional) and climb their way to complete this challenge.

The International Triathlon Union has confirmed that the April 18-19 MS Amlin World Triathlon Bermuda will go ahead as planned. The Bermuda event is the next on the seven-series circuit that will culminate in the World Championships and Grand Finals in Edmonton, Canada, in August.

