Leftist beats conservative in Croatia’s presidential vote

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A leftist challenger won Croatia’s highly contested presidential election on Sunday, beating a conservative incumbent — a rare victory by a liberal in recent votes in Central Europe. With 99% of the vote counted, Zoran Milanovic, a former Croatian prime minister, had 53% while Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic, the country’s first female head of state when she won five years ago, had 47%. The result is a blow for the ruling conservatives at a time Croatia holds the European Union’s rotating presidency and before a parliamentary election later this year. Milanovic’s team and supporters at his election…