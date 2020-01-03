Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips enter race to succeed Corbyn as Labour leader

Prominent backbenchers Lisa Nandy and Jess Phillips have joined the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader with calls to win back trust in the party’s former heartlands. Both referenced representing regions where once-reliable support for Labour was dwindling as they entered the battle to head the party after its worst general election defeat since 1935. Wigan MP Ms Nandy, a former shadow cabinet minister, said on Friday that the successor must be someone with “skin in the game” and called for the rejection of “the paternalism of the past”. Earlier on Friday, outspoken Birmingham Yardley MP Ms Phillips confirmed…