Liverpool 1-0 Flamengo: Roberto Firmino seals Club World Cup final triumph

Roberto Firmino was Liverpool’s hero as they won their first Club World Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Brazilian side Flamengo. Deep into a tense, draining night in Doha, Firmino kept his cool magnificently to cap a brilliant breakaway and fire in the winner on 99 minutes, sparking wild celebrations from Liverpool’s players.How the teams lined upWatch Sky Sports now from £18 a month Liverpool had lost in the 1981 final of this competition to Flamengo and finished runners-up in 1985 and 2005 but, after spurning excellent chances at the start of each half in normal time, and then seeing a late penalty decision overturned by VAR, eventually saw off their talented, spirited…