By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 14, 2020: Internationally renowned Grammy award winning singer and songwriter, Mariah Carey, is heading to the Caribbean this May.

Carey is set to perform at the 20th Anniversary of the Soul Beach Music Festival in Aruba on Memorial Day weekend.

She will share the main stage with The Roots on May 24th. Carey, who this week moved her catalogue to ASCAP, is the best-selling female artist of all time with more than 200 million albums sold to date and 18 Billboard Hot 100 #1 R&B Vocal Performance” for “Hang in There” (with John Legend) and “Best Group or Duo R&B Vocal Performance” for “Shine.”

The Roots were named one of the greatest live bands around by Rolling Stone and serve as the official house band on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 2020 Soul Beach Music Festival, #SBMF20, will roll out more highly anticipated announcements of main stage performing artists in the weeks to come. For information about ticket sales, accommodations and the latest updates sign up for CLUB SOUL BEACH, by visiting soulbeach.com.

