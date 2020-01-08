Meghan and Harry to ‘step back as senior royals’ in shock announcement

Meghan and Harry are taking a major step back from royal life (Picture: PA) Prince Harry and Meghan are stepping down as ‘senior members’ of the Royal Family in a shock announcement made this evening. The pair said they will now split their time between the UK and North America and work to become financially independent. The couple openly admitted struggling with the pressures of royal life in a candid TV interview last year. They said the move will allow them to raise their eight-month-old son Archie away from the spotlight although they will still continue to ‘fully support’ the…