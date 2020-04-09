Over $14,000 Raised For Funeral Of Reggae Promoter Who Died From COVID-19

Caribbean News, Latin America News:
By NAN ET Editor
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 10, 2020: A GoFundMe set up to raise money for the funeral of a Brooklyn-based reggae promoter has so far raised over US$14,000 or its US$12,000 goal.
Father German, founder of the Power Of Reggae, passed away on April 2nd from the COVID-19 virus in New York. He was considered a pillar of the reggae community in New York.
Many flocked to social media to offer condolences at his passing. “Father German your giving encouragement and support of this culture will live on FOREVER. Rest Easy King,” wrote Haitian deejay Harry Djanite.
Donations will go toward expenses for the funeral and to support his two children, son Chris and daughter Titi. Donate here
