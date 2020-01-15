Shootings Underscore Fragile Transition in Sudan

Gunfire as heard again in the Sudanese capital Khartoum Tuesday, as a dispute between different factions of the country’s armed forces laid bare the fragility of the country’s transition from military rule. Transitional government spokesperson Faisal Mohamed Salih blamed the unrest on the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), a shadowy armed group that was loyal to former President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown in a coup last April following months of street protests. NISS has been sidelined since the former president’s overthrow, as Sudan’s regular…