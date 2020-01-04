Strong winds and high temperatures forecast to bring flames to suburbs of Sydney

Australia’s prime minister called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires escalated today in at least three states with two more deaths, and strong winds and high temperatures were forecast to bring flames to populated areas including the suburbs of Sydney. So far 23 people have died since the fire season started. Source: 1 NEWS Scott Morrison said 23 deaths have been confirmed so far this summer, including the two in a blaze on Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia. “We are facing another extremely difficult next 24 hours,” he told a televised news conference. “In recent times, particularly over the course of the balance of this week, we have seen this disaster…