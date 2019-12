TAIPEI, (TAIWAN): Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Sunday that the self-governing island’s democracy remains under direct threat from rival China, underscoring her calls for closer ties with the US and other allies. Tsai was speaking at a televised debate against Han Kuo-yu of the main opposition Nationalist Party and veteran politician James Soong of the People’s First Party. Most polls show Tsai leading in her quest for a second four-year…