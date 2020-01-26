By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Jan. 27, 2020: Teenage reggae sensation, Jamaican Koffee, has claimed her first Grammy.

Koffee beat out Julian Marley and veterans Steel Pulse, Third World, Sly and Robbie and Roots Radics to win the 2020 Reggae Grammy for her album ‘RAPTURE.’

Koffee accepted the award for Best Reggae Album during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles.

In her acceptance speech she greeted everyone with “blessings” and paid her respect to her fellow nominated artists.

“I learnt a lot from them and a lot from older people in the industry and that’s why I’m here,” she said. “This one is for all of us… this one is for reggae. This one is for Jamaica.”

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Jamaican teen sensation, born Mikayla Simpson.

“We offer heartfelt congratulations to Koffee for this tremendous achievement,” said Minister Bartlett. “She is following in the footsteps of other reggae greats who have played a pivotal role in taking our irresistible rhythm to the world. We are a land of extraordinary talent and Koffee is yet another example.”

See her acceptance speech here.

The post Teenage Reggae Singer Koffee Is A Grammy Winner appeared first on Caribbean and Latin America Daily News.