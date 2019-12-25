Singapore is the country with the highest life expectancy in the world, according to a new report. The southeast Asian country clocks an average life expectancy of 74.2 years. In second place is Japan, which averages 73.1 years. The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Competitiveness Report looks at 98…
The 20 countries where people live the longest
