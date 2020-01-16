‘The moment of crisis has come’: Sir David Attenborough issues urgent warning on climate change

Sir David Attenborough has warned the “moment of crisis” for climate change has come in an urgent appeal for action in a new interview. The renowned broadcaster’s intervention comes after he said yesterday that humans have “overrun the planet” in a trailer for an upcoming film on his career as a naturalist. “We have been putting things off year after year. We have been raising targets and saying: ‘Oh well if we do it within the next 20 years,’” Sir David told the BBC. Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines Download now “The moment of crisis has come. We can no longer prevaricate.” The broadcaster has called for governments to act…