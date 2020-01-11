The reason for Harry and Meghan’s leaving is very simple…the rigidity of royal life is simply not for them

More than 20 years on, the image of a bewildered, forlorn Prince Harry, a solitary child, being made to walk behind the funeral cortege of his mother, alone and watched by millions, says more about the untimely death of Diana – and, indeed, Harry himself – than any other image you could summon. On the 20th anniversary of her passing, I wrote in this paper of Harry saying that walking behind his mother’s coffin, aged 12, was something “no child should be asked to do”. Harry revealed he had sought counselling a decade later to help deal with his sense of utter loss. And he spoke of the awfulness of the paparazzi, still snapping away at his mother as she lay dying in the back of the Mercedes in…