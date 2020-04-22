This Caribbean Born Artist Represented At BET’s ‘Saving Ourselves’ Concert

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. April 23, 2020: Grammy-winning reggae star Buju Banton was among a stellar line-up of artists who signed on for the BET virtual COVID-19 relief concert last night.

Banton performed virtually along with the likes of Alicia Keys, DJ Khaled, Usher, H.E.R, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, and Kelly Price at the event dubbed, ‘Saving Ourselves: A BET COVID-19 Effort.’

Banton performed “All Will Be Fine” as fans on Twitter lauded the Gargamel.

“Buju was solid tonight on COVID-19 BET charity benefit #COVID19 #Gargamel,” tweeted Ras Fikre while Reggae Vibe Media tweeted: “Buju Banton performed the perfect song! That’s how you represent on BET Yes @bujubanton that one moved me spiritually. You embraced the power of music.”

The virtual concert was held to raise funds to help combat the racial disparities of the coronavirus outbreak. The show got under way at 8 p.m. and was hosted by Terrence J, actor Anthony Anderson and Regina Hall, as well as singer Kelly Rowland.

Banton’s performance came as he is gearing up to release his 13th studio album, titled ‘Upside Down.’

According to the singer, the album will comprise 20 tracks including ‘Ganja Man,’ which was released on 4/20, the day marijuana is celebrated worldwide.

