Top Jamaican Singers Come Together For COVID-19 Telethon

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 10, 2020: Several top Jamaican singers are throwing their support this Easter Sunday for a Covid-19 virtual telethon for Jamaica.

Being presented under the theme: ‘Jamaica, Together We Stand,’ named after the title track of singer Richie Spice’s upcoming album, the goal is to raise $US10.5 million to aid the country’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and to purchase crucial equipment such as gloves and masks for frontline healthcare workers in Jamaica. The live concert will be streamed on the VP Records’ YouTube channel from 3 to 9 PM.

Jamaica as of Thursday had 63 cases of the virus and four deaths.

The Covid-19 Telethon, ‘Jamaica, Together We Stand,’ is scheduled to begin at 3pm Eastern Standard Time and run for six hours.

Among those joining in the Telethon on Sunday in endorsement and/or performance will be: Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, Buju Banton, Koffee, Omi, Julian Marley, Spice, Cat Coore of Third World, Marcia Griffiths, Richie Stephens, Ding Dong, Chris Martin, Kevin Downswell, Jermaine Edwards, Kukudoo, Lubert Levy, Rondell Positive, Sista Pat, Candy Isaacs, and others.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange said the Telethon is “the perfect platform for Jamaica to help itself overcome the crisis, using the strength of our cultural heritage to inspire our own people and the rest of the world.”

For more information on the Telethon and how you can donate visit www.jatogetherwestand.com.

