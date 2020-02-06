Top NAACP Award For This Caribbean Star In Black History Month

By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 7, 2020: One of the Caribbean region’s biggest star is set to receive a top award from the NAACP this Black History Month.

Bajan star Rihanna will receive this year’s NAACP President’s Award, given “in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service.”

NAACP President Derrick Johnson will present the President’s Award to the singer turned actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist, during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, which broadcast live on BET on Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

“From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award,” Johnson said.

“Super honored to be receiving the @NAACPImageAwards President’s Award in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service thank you!!!!,” Rihanna tweeted.

