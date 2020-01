As you’ve probably heard by now, last week Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, a move that has ratcheted up tensions with Iran, led to a missile strike on a major hub for American military operations in Iraq, and, analysts fear, sparked a conflict that will make an already tense situation in the Middle East even worse. Also, he casually threatened to commit a series of war crimes against Iran, international laws be damned. As you’ve probably also…