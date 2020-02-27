Usain Bolt Joins Three Other Top Sports Icons At GOAT Camp

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 28, 2020: Jamaican-born triple Olympian and once the world’s fastest man, Usain St. Leo Bolt, is now a part of the ‘GOAT Camp.’

Bolt joins soccer great Lionel Messi, tennis great Serena Williams, and NBA legend Michael Jordan in a new Gatorade advertising campaign designed to motivate the next generation to emulate them and become the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) in their respective sports.

In GOAT CAMP, a mythical hub where promising athletes can learn from the pioneers of their sport., those deemed future GOATs are scouted and given a golden ticket that grants them access to the camp, located in a Gatorade lightning-bolt shaped campus.

Attendees enter the ‘Speed Station’ where eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, autographs each athlete’s shirt in the blink of an eye.

