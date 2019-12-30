Will ICC pierce Israel’s bubble of impunity?

The road to justice in Palestine has had plenty of checkpoints, roadblocks and other obstacles along the way. The latest detour came with this month’s announcement by Fatou Bensouda, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Bensouda said that she had concluded her preliminary examination on Palestine, now in its fifth year, and was satisfied that requirements to launch a war crimes investigation had been met. But she also requested that a pre-trial chamber of judges confirm the court’s jurisdiction to investigate alleged war crimes in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Israel, which effectively controls those territories, is not…